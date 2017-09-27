Honk has announced it has launched its parking services at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport.
Users will be able to use HonkMobile to find parking at Honk’s Billy Bishop lot located at 200 Queens Quay West with free shuttle bus service, running to and from the airport every 15 minutes. This parking saves travelers 20 percent off on airport parking rates, if booked in advance.
After a Honk user books a spot they will receive a barcode via e-mail and in the app to enter and leave the parking location.
“Booking your parking at Billy Bishop when booking your plane ticket just makes sense. It’s all about peace of mind – knowing where you’re going before you get there and saving money by booking in advance, ” said Honk founder and CEO Michael Back, in a statement to MobileSyrup.
“Honk is revolutionizing the airport parking experience by allowing travellers to reserve and pay for affordable parking in advance from the convenience of their smartphone. We know travelling can be stressful and we’re offering our users peace of mind when it comes to parking for their trip. We are confident our app will meet the needs of both business travelers and vacationers…” Back said in a press release.
If disappointed about Honk only being at Billy Bishop Back has confirmed that Honk is looking into other airports across Canada. “We’re currently in discussions to launch at many other airports across Canada in the coming months.”
The HonkMobile app allows users to pay for, top up and search for parking spots through their connected devices.
