Apple confirms iPhone 8 suffers from crackling earpiece problem, says fix is coming

Some iPhone 8 users are experiencing issues related to the smartphone’s earpiece speaker.
When a call is made, the earpiece emits a crackling, static-like sound that disrupts the call’s audio. Reports of this issue can be found on Reddit and Apple’s official support forum. I have also encountered the issue on one occasion during my time with the iPhone 8 Plus, though initially passed it off as a one-time problem.
Apple has released a statement confirming that a “small number” of iPhone 8’s are affected by this issue, and that the company plans to release a software update that will fix the problem. The video below is an example of what the problem sounds like.
“We are aware of the issue which is affecting customers in a small number of cases,” said an Apple spokesperson. “Our team is at work on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming software release.”
It’s unclear what is causing the problem, but the issue seems to be impacting both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. Interestingly, the crackling issue only occurs during some calls and doesn’t happen when using the device in speaker mode for a phone call, indicating that the problem is likely related to a software bug.
Apple has not revealed a timeline for when the problem will be fixed, but given the fast clip the company typically drops updates, it’s likely that a solution will be coming soon.
The LTE-enabled Series 3 Apple Watch also encountered issues just before its release, with some reviewers reporting that the device is unable to use its cellular connection when near an authenticated Wi-Fi network. Apple has said it’s working on a software fix for this issue, as well.
Apple also encountered a similar speaker crackling issue with the iPhone 7 back in 2016.
Source: Reddit, Apple support forum Via: The Verge
