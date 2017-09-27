Xbox sale discounts Mass Effect, Modern Warfare Remastered, Rocket League

Xbox has launched a ‘Spotlight Sale’ on its digital store, offering discounts on a variety of well-known Xbox One games.
It’s important to note that some promotions are part of ‘Deals with Gold,’ which requires you to have the premium Xbox Live Gold membership mandatory for playing games online.
Below is a list of some of the featured deals (in CAD), with those requiring Xbox Live Gold specifically mentioned:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $39.99 (regular $49.99)
Mafia 3 Deluxe Edition — $41.99 (regular $69.99)
Mass Effect: Andromeda — $26.00 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $51.99)
Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition — $32.50 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $64.99)
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition — $10.89 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $32.99)
Rocket League — $11.99 (regular $20.00)
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition — $26.00 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $51.99)
A number of Xbox 360 games are also on sale.
The Spotlight Sale runs until 3:00AM PT/6:00 AM ET on Tuesday, October 3rd.
The full list of deals can be viewed here.
