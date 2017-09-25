While Star Trek Discovery made its Canadian broadcast debut on CTV on September 24th, the first episode in the prequel series is also set to stream on Bell’s streaming service CraveTV at 8pm ET tonight in a special two episode premiere.
Subsequent episodes of Discovery will stream on CraveTV at 9pm every Monday night.
Bell says it’s also streaming a variety of Discovery-related companion programs, including Talking Trek, Star Trek: Discovery’s official after-show. Talking Trek landing on Crave TV on September 25th at 10pm.
It’s worth noting that Star Trek Discovery was filmed in Toronto and stars several Canadian actors, including Vancouver’s Rekha Sharma (Commander Landry) and Toronto’s Clare McConnell (Dennas, a leader in the Klingon empire).
While a CraveTV subscription typically costs costs $7.99 CAD per month, Bell is also offering a discounted six-month package that’s priced at $40.75.
CraveTV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and the Xbox One.
Comments