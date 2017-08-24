Star Trek: Discovery to make its Canadian streaming debut on September 25th

CraveTV will start streaming Star Trek: Discovery, the first new Star Trek television series since Enterprise went off the air in 2005, late next month, Bell announced today.
CraveTV subscribers will be able to stream the series’ special two-episode premiere on September 25th at 8pm ET — one day after Discovery makes its Canadian TV debut on CTV and Space. Subsequent episodes will be available to stream every Monday at 8pm ET.
Bell also announced it will stream a variety of Discovery-related companion programming, including Talking Trek, Star Trek: Discovery’s official after-show. Talking Trek will make its Canadian streaming premiere on September 25th at 10pm.
While they wait for the new series, CraveTV subscribers can watch the franchise’s entire 727 episode back catalogue through the platform.
It’s worth noting that the show was filmed in Toronto and even stars several Canadian actors, including Vancouver’s Rekha Sharma (Commander Landry) and Toronto’s Clare McConnell (Dennas, a leader in the Klingon empire).
Source: Bell
