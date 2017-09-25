Several Virgin Mobile customers on Red Flag Deals are reporting getting the LG G6 for $0 down on a two-year Gold plan.
The Gold plan is Virgin’s second most expensive plan, currently starting at $55 for 1GB of data and 500 nationwide minutes. Whereas a plan with 3GB of data and unlimited nationwide calling costs $80 on a Gold plan, meanwhile, the same plan is $90 on Virgin’s highest pricing tier, Platinum.
Without the promotion, which has reportedly been offered to both new and existing customers, the device typically costs $149.99 on a Gold plan.
It’s also advertised for $150 at Virgin’s closest competitors, Fido and Koodo, on equivalent plans — though it should be noted that Koodo is offering some serious Tab discounts on the smartphone. On a Tab Large, the device is $0 down and costs $504 total, while on a Tab Medium (the equivalent of a Gold plan), it costs $360 in addition to the $150 down-payment.
The LG G6 was announced in February 2017 and hit shelves in Canada on April 7th, slightly ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S8, which earned it many side-by-side comparisons, particularly because of their new slim-bezelled, lengthy designs that kicked off an industry design trend.
While the G6 featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 platform rather than the S8’s newer and more powerful 835 platform, it was well-reviewed, featuring a sound line-up of premium specs including a 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, 3,300mAh battery and dual 13-megapixel setup with a 125-degree wide-angle lens.
Source: Red Flag Deals
Comments