Resources
PREVIOUS|

Some Virgin Mobile customers are getting the LG G6 for $0 down on a Gold plan

Sep 25, 2017

4:38 PM EDT

0 comments

LG G6 in grass

Several Virgin Mobile customers on Red Flag Deals are reporting getting the LG G6 for $0 down on a two-year Gold plan.

The Gold plan is Virgin’s second most expensive plan, currently starting at $55 for 1GB of data and 500 nationwide minutes. Whereas a plan with 3GB of data and unlimited nationwide calling costs $80 on a Gold plan, meanwhile, the same plan is $90 on Virgin’s highest pricing tier, Platinum.

Without the promotion, which has reportedly been offered to both new and existing customers, the device typically costs $149.99 on a Gold plan.

It’s also advertised for $150 at Virgin’s closest competitors, Fido and Koodo, on equivalent plans — though it should be noted that Koodo is offering some serious Tab discounts on the smartphone. On a Tab Large, the device is $0 down and costs $504 total, while on a Tab Medium (the equivalent of a Gold plan), it costs $360 in addition to the $150 down-payment.

The LG G6 was announced in February 2017 and hit shelves in Canada on April 7th, slightly ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S8, which earned it many side-by-side comparisons, particularly because of their new slim-bezelled, lengthy designs that kicked off an industry design trend.

While the G6 featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 platform rather than the S8’s newer and more powerful 835 platform, it was well-reviewed, featuring a sound line-up of premium specs including a 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, 3,300mAh battery and dual 13-megapixel setup with a 125-degree wide-angle lens.

Source: Red Flag Deals

Related Articles

News

Jul 19, 2017

1:10 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile shortens ‘pay by’ and pre-authorized credit charging dates

News

Jul 24, 2017

4:06 PM EDT

Koodo now stocks LG’s G6 and X Power 2

News

Sep 22, 2017

5:29 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile and Fido offer $45/4GB Alberta-only promo plans

News

Aug 23, 2017

11:36 AM EDT

Here’s how the Note 8 compares to the Essential Phone, LG G6 and iPhone 7 Plus

Comments