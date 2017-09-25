Fitbit Ionic smartwatch will launch in Canada on October 1

Ionic, Fitbit’s first proper smartwatch, will launch in Canada — and around the globe — on October 1st, Fitbit has confirmed in a press release.
Fitbit also announced that Flyer, its first pair of Bluetooth headphones, will launch on October 1st as well. Aria 2, the company’s new smart scale, is scheduled to arrive in stores across the globe sometime later this fall, the company said.
Exact availability may depend on a per retailer basis. For instance, on its website Best Buy says Flyer will be available to purchase starting on October 3rd for $399.99.
In the meantime, the company’s Fitbit OS software development kit (SDK) will be available starting tomorrow, allowing third-party developers to start creating apps for Ionic. According to the company, more than a 1,000 developers have signed up ahead of time to gain access to the tool. For less seasoned developers, the SDK includes the company’s Fitbit Studio development environment, which can be used to create simple watch faces one can share with their family and friends.
Canadian consumers can pre-order both the Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Flyer via the company’s website, as well as several other major Canadian retailers, including Best Buy.
MobileSyrup will have reviews of the both Ionic and Flyer soon.
Source: Fitbit
