4K Roku streaming stick is coming this fall

A 4K HDR Roku Streaming Stick+ will debut “later this fall,” according to a report from Zatz Not Funny‘s Dave Zatz, a tech blogger and tipster known for previous accurate Roku and Amazon Fire TV leaks.
Its design, says Zatz, will remain an elongated stick-like form, rather than going the way of Google’s Chromecast chunky dongle — a form factor that rumours suggest Amazon’s next Fire TV will also use.
Zatz further notes that the Stick+ will come bundled with a revised Roku remote that includes a new power button. The remote will in fact be bundled with “several 2017 models” and will bring a volume rocker “to more models,” says Zatz. The tipster also says he expects it to use HDMI-CEC technology rather than IR.
Additionally, Zatz states that a forthcoming 2017 Roku Express “will see a significant performance bump.”
Source: Zatz Not Funny Via: The Verge
