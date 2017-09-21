Nokia 8 now available on Amazon Canada’s website

The Nokia 8 manufactured by HMD Global, a Finnish company, is now available on Amazon Canada.
Over recent years Nokia’s brand has fallen out of relevance, however, its newest smartphone features specs that are equivalent to many of the other flagships available, while also offering a comparable price.
On Amazon’s website the Nokia 8 costs $929.99 CAD, which amounts to $70 less than the LG G6 and the exact same price as the iPhone 8. However, since the Nokia 8 is not available at carriers, customers will only be able to buy it outright — making the full price more difficult to swallow.
The Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch 1440 x 2560 pixel IPS LCD display. Additionally, it’s running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor with an Adreno 540 GPU and an octa-core CPU. The Nokia 8 available to Canadians also has 64GB of expandable onboard storage and 4GB of RAM; the 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM variant does not seem to be available on Amazon.ca.
The headlining feature of the Nokia 8 is its dual 13-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture, Carl Zeiss optics, and optical image stabilization. Additionally, the smartphone has a matching front-facing 13-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture, which allows the device to utilize both cameras at one for its Dual Sight Mode, also called “Bothie.”
The Nokia 8 on Amazon.ca only comes in Tempered Blue and Steel and is sold through the Kiletrading online store front, alongside many other smartphones on the market.
Image Credit: Nokia
Comments