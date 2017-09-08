News
Fitbit Ionic smartwatch Canadian launch set for October 1st, according to Best Buy listing

Sep 8, 2017

12:44 PM EDT

Photo of the three Fitbit Ionic smartwatches

Ionic, Fitbit’s first proper smartwatch, will launch in Canada on October 1st, 2017, according to Best Buy’s website.

The upcoming wearable features waterproofing, support for contactless payments via Fitbit’s new Fitbit Pay platform and enhanced GPS and heart-rate tracking, among other features.

Best Buy has also listed Flyer, Fitbit’s first pair of Bluetooth headphones. The big box retailer says those will release on October 3rd, 2017.

Canadian consumers can pre-order both the Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Flyer via Best Buy’s website, for $399.99 CAD and $169.99 respectively. Best Buy promises free next-day delivery in both cases.

We’ve reached out to Fitbit to confirm the release dates.

  • Captain Pokemon

    Am I the only here think that Ionic is expensive? This should be price at $249.99 instead of $399.99.