Droplr Will Boost Your Productivity for 90% Off

Communication is critical for succeeding as a team, which is why it pays to ensure yours has the tools it needs to keep all its members in the loop. Rather than having you fuss with long email chains that tend to get buried in cyberspace, Droplr simplifies your projects by allowing you to collaborate with up to three users on a single account using boards, screenshots, and annotations to stay on top of your to-do’s.
Working with Droplr is simple. Just drag a file to the Droplr icon on your desktop, and you’ll automatically upload it to a remote server. From there, anyone on your team attached to your account will be able to access and work on the content hassle-free. You can tag your Drops with keywords for easy organization and record and share screenshots and gifs to quickly illustrate what you’re working on.
Plus, Droplr integrates with a number of productivity tools, including Slack, Jira, Confluence, Google Docs, Asana, and Hipchat. With that level of versatility, you can outfit your crew with the support it needs to get the job done.
What’s more, Droplr boasts several security features to ensure your work is protected. You can password protect your Drops and even control when what you share disappears.
Now, subscriptions to Droplr are on sale for more than 70 percent off their normal prices. Get a one-year plan for $25 CAD [$19 USD] or upgrade to a four-year subscription for $50 CAD [$40 USD].
Source: Droplr
