The Ontario government will install a smart thermostat in your home to fight climate change

Ontario’s provincial government wants residents to switch to smart thermostats.
As part of the province’s Green Ontario Fund — a not-for-profit agency that’s part of the Climate Change Action Plan — residents of Ontario can sign up to receive a free smart thermostat, complete with installation.
Registrations, which are processed through the GreenON INstallations program, are now open for homes with a furnace or central air conditioning.
Once installed, the technician will also provide residents with additional information on how to make more energy-efficient home upgrades, in order to reduce their carbon footprint and maximize their savings.
“Taking strong action on climate change means making it as easy as possible for people and businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at home and work, while also saving money,” said Chris Ballard, Ontario’s environment and climate change minister, in an August 30th, 2017 media release.
“That’s why our government created the Green Ontario Fund, which will give homeowners and small and medium-sized businesses improved access to low-carbon technologies and services.”
The registration portal is open to both owners and renters of detached, semi-detached, town and row homes.
Source: Government of Ontario
