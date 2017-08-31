Nest’s new thermostat is its most affordable yet

News
Nest Thermostat E

Nest has officially announced its latest smart home device, the Nest Thermostat E.

The E features a new design, marking the first time the company has redesigned its signature thermostat since it introduced the gadget back in 2011.

The E trades in the third-generation Nest Thermostat’s iconic black and silver look for a more approachable design that places an emphasis on soft pastel colours. It also features a matte film on the inside of its display, which gives the screen a more diffused look.

On the software front, users don’t need to program a custom schedule with the E if they don’t want to, as it comes with a pre-programmed schedule.

The biggest selling point of the E, however, is that it’s $100 CAD cheaper than the $329 third-generation Nest Thermostat.

Canadian consumers can order the Nest Thermostat E starting today for $229 on Nest’s website.

Source: Nest

