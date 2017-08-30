Walmart launches third-party seller Marketplace in Canada

Walmart has announced that it is expanding its global online marketplace to Canada via Walmart.ca. With this program, Canadians will be able to buy items from 27 different third-party sellers that have been chosen by Walmart Canada based on their “strong online reputation and customer service.”
Products offered by these sellers will come from a variety of categories, including home, baby, apparel, toys and sporting goods. Walmart says the rollout of Marketplace will double its online product assortment, with the goal to quadruple the number of products by the end of the year.
“Our goal is simple – to make shopping easier and more convenient for our customers,” said Rick Neuman, executive vice president, technology and eCommerce at Walmart Canada in a press release. “The expansion through the Walmart.ca marketplace allows us to rapidly grow our product assortment through sellers we’ve chosen specifically to address the needs of our customers.”
In an effort to continue to grow Marketplace, Walmart Canada says sellers on the Walmart US site can “quickly and easily” launch on the Canadian site. Interested sellers can also apply here.
Earlier this month, Walmart also removed the online grocery pickup fee, allowing Canadians to pre-order their food goods at no additional charge.
It’s worth noting that Best Buy Canada has offered a similar third-party seller marketplace on its website, Bestbuy.ca, since last year.
Source: Canada Newswire
