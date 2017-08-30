Nintendo promises more Switch system supply for the holidays

The Nintendo Switch has constantly been unavailable since its release in March this year. In spite of the shortages, the system has sold nearly five million units as of the end of July. Still, many fans have found themselves unable to find the console-handheld hybrid over the past several months.
With that in mind, Nintendo wants to assure customers that more stock is coming — at least, in time for the holidays. “We will ramp up production for the holiday period, which has been factored into our forecast,” the Japanese game giant said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch system can do so.”
This follows previous reports that Nintendo is planning to further increase production of more Switch systems leading into the Christmas season.
One reported reason for the Switch’s unavailability stems from the fact that the device uses certain parts that are often sought after by many major tech manufacturers. Specifically, the NAND flash-memory chips that the Switch uses for data storage are also a component found in many smartphones, particularly the iPhone.
Given that Apple would have a much higher demand for the chips for its millions of iPhones, manufacturers of the NAND chips would likely opt to sell more of them to the Cupertino-based tech giant instead of Nintendo.
Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: Business Insider
Comments