TCL to unveil new Palm-branded devices in 2018

There is no doubt about the influence that Palm had within the PDA/smartphone industry. However, as time passed, the company failed to quickly adapt and eventually went to the wayside like other early tech and telecom companies.
Rumours of its return surfaced in 2015. Today TCL Communications announced it bring the brand back to life.
TCL is best known for its Alcatel branded phones, though more recently it’s been in the news for launching the BlackBerry KEYone.
In an interview with AndroidPlanet, TCL’s Marketing Manager Stefan Streit stated the company will unveil new Palm products — possibly smartphones — sometime in 2018. Streit didn’t say whether the devices would run webOS, but, at this point, it’s more likely we’ll see an Android-powered Palm smartphone.
Smartphone nostalgia is back in a big way.
Source: AndroidPlanet
