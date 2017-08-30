Asus ZenFone AR now available in Canada

Here’s some great news for fans of mixed reality: the Asus ZenFone AR is officially available in Canada.
Amazon.ca, BestBuy Canada, Canada Computers, Memory Express, and Staples Canada will sell the 5.7-inch, unlocked, 64GB device, which also comes with 6GB of RAM. It costs $899 CAD.
The ZenFone AR supports both Google’s Project Tango AR and Daydream VR. MobileSyrup’s Rose Behar described the phone as an “enticing offer” for mixed reality buffs saying that it’s “all wrapped up in what promises to be a well-specced upper mid-range phone.”
However, Project Tango might not be long for this world.
Google announced a successor to Project Tango yesterday, dubbed ‘ARCore.’
ARCore works without the need for additional hardware, like the ZenFone AR, “which means it can scale across the Android ecosystem,” reads an excerpt from an August 29th, 2017 Google blog post.
It’s important to remember that Google never really positioned Project Tango as anything more than an experiment to test alternate reality’s potential.
With the announcement of ARCore, it seems that Google is ready to take the AR experiment into its next phase.
Still, for those interested in owning a device specifically built for Project Tango’s AR platform, the ZenFone is available now.
