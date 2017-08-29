Google rolls out feature that shows how difficult it is to find parking in Toronto and Vancouver

Google has rolled out a feature in its Maps app that allows users to find out how difficult it is to find parking in a certain area. This feature is available for both iOS and Android users.
Maps users in about 50 cities around the world, including Toronto and Vancouver, will now see a parking icon that indicates how difficult it is to find parking at their destination.
The icon, which features a red circle with a white ‘P’ in it, shows up in the directions card at the bottom of the app once a user has started navigating. The parking difficulties range from limited to easy and are based on historical parking data and machine learning.
In case you’re traveling, the parking difficult icons are now available in the following cities: Alicante, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Cologne, Darmstadt, Dusseldorf, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Milan, Montreal, Moscow, Munich, Paris, Prague, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Sao Paulo, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Toronto, Valencia and Vancouver.
That’s in addition to the U.S. cities supported, which comprise the following: San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Portland and Sacramento.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
