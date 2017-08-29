Contests
PREVIOUS|

Win a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 courtesy of Caseology

Aug 29, 2017

12:19 PM EDT

4 comments

Galaxy Note 8 Caseology

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 8 last week, bringing back the device many wanted a year ago. The flagship Android is now up for pre-order from several carriers and will officially launch on September 15th in Canada.

Are you thinking about buying the 6.3-inch Note 8? Well, we have Good news for you. We’ve teamed up with Caseology and have one to giveaway! In addition, Caseology has been kind enough to offer the winner a set of 4 cases!

Similar to our other contests, to enter you’ll need to perform a few tasks through the Gleam app, which is embedded below. If you’ve already completed a task — let’s say you’re currently following us on Twitter or Facebook — make sure you mark that as completed as well. The contest for this glorious Note 8 starts today and ends September 19th at 11:59pm ET.

For those interested in buying a case for your Note 8, hit up Amazon with the code MBGK6HEM for a discount.

Caseology Amazon Canada  | Amazon United States

Win a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 courtesy of Caseology

Check out our hands-on with Caseology’s various Note 8 cases here.  

Related Articles

News

Aug 4, 2017

10:52 AM EDT

Leaked press image shows design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

News

Aug 9, 2017

12:23 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might feature pressure sensitive touch similar to iPhone’s 3D Touch

News

Aug 18, 2017

9:39 AM EDT

Galaxy Note 8 revealed in series of hands-on photos

Comments

  • vn33

    Hoping for the best! Good luck everyone!

  • KiwiBri

    you never know.. !

    • It’s Me

      But you probably have a pretty good idea.

  • Fodder0f4

    Been awhile since I won something!