Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 8 last week, bringing back the device many wanted a year ago. The flagship Android is now up for pre-order from several carriers and will officially launch on September 15th in Canada.
Are you thinking about buying the 6.3-inch Note 8? Well, we have Good news for you. We’ve teamed up with Caseology and have one to giveaway! In addition, Caseology has been kind enough to offer the winner a set of 4 cases!
Similar to our other contests, to enter you’ll need to perform a few tasks through the Gleam app, which is embedded below. If you’ve already completed a task — let’s say you’re currently following us on Twitter or Facebook — make sure you mark that as completed as well. The contest for this glorious Note 8 starts today and ends September 19th at 11:59pm ET.
For those interested in buying a case for your Note 8, hit up Amazon with the code MBGK6HEM for a discount.
Caseology Amazon Canada | Amazon United States
Win a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 courtesy of Caseology
Check out our hands-on with Caseology’s various Note 8 cases here.
Comments