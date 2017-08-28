The upcoming LG V30 is to “offer next-generation audio functions unseen in a smartphone before for a personalized sound experience that is also easy to use,” according to the South Korean manufacturer.
The V30, which will be introduced to the world on August 31st at IFA Berlin, will include the same high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) Quad digital to analog converter (DAC) that was first introduced with the V20, with a few key upgrades.
To be exact, the V30 contains a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC powered by ESS Technology’s SABRE ES9218P, which comes with two new features: digital filters and sound presets.
While LG notes that the V20’s Hi-Fi Quad DAC delivers a sound that’s as close as possible to the original source by trying to diminish distortion and white noise, the advanced variant, featured in the V30, offers more customizable options.
The new digital filter will give a the V30 a better sound as it “improves upon pre- and post-ringing of the impulse,” which means the sound should be more precise and faithful to the music.
Additionally, LG will add preset options so that users can tune the sound to their liking, such as enhanced, detailed, live and bass modes.
The V30 also includes technology from partner company MQA, which produces resolution audio streaming. According to LG , with the inclusion of MQA — or Master Quality Audio — users can get high-resolution audio without the needing to download huge files that require a large around of data.
The smartphone’s HD Audio Recorder can use the audio receiver simultaneously as a microphone, while the microphone will offer better quality and record a wider dynamic range of sounds without distortion, according to the South Korean manufacturer.
Finally, LG announced it will continue its partnership with B&O Play by including a pair of B&O Play earphones in the box with the V30.
Source: LG
