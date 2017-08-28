News
PREVIOUS

Koodo offered user 8GB/$49 through retention program

Aug 28, 2017

2:56 PM EDT

3 comments

Koodo

A Koodo customer reportedly received 7GB of data for $48 CAD, according to a post on Red Flag Deals.

According to the post, the user called Koodo to cancel a plan in order to switch to Freedom Mobile. After “about 20 minutes” of waiting on hold, the Koodo representative offered the Red Flag Deals user 7GB of data for $48, as well as an additional 1GB of data for an extra $1.

Koodo also offered 1,000 long-distance minutes at no extra cost.

According to the post, the user has been a Koodo customer since 2014, and was calling to cancel their $40 Ontario plan.

It doesn’t appear that this particular offer is a promotion — just an attempt by the Koodo retentions department to maintain a customer. However, a few other Red Flag Deals users were able to secure the deal.

As it stands, it seems that, if you’re interested in this offer, you’ll have to call Koodo and try your luck.

Source: Red Flag Deals Via: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

Features

Jun 15, 2017

6:17 PM EDT

What the CRTC’s ban on carrier unlocking fees means for Canadians

News

May 5, 2016

10:03 AM EDT

Rogers offering free LG G5, Galaxy S6 or Nexus 6P with purchase of G5 on a Share Everything plan

News

Feb 27, 2017

10:36 AM EDT

Bell offers 10GB of data for $25 to new BYOD customers in Quebec

Resources

Aug 23, 2017

5:21 PM EDT

Fido, Virgin and Koodo offer $49/6GB BYOD plans in Quebec

Comments