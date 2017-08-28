News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers investing in improved wireless service across Alberta

Aug 28, 2017

2:25 PM EDT

2 comments

Rogers storefront

Rogers has announced improvements coming to its wireless services across the province of Alberta.

The company says that Rogers and Fido customers located in Lethbridge and between Banff and Calgary are set to receive “an improved wireless experience and more seamless coverage,” which will help them when they make calls, access the internet and stream media content.

Some specific improvements include:

ATB Centre, Lethbridge: faster wireless LTE speeds have been added to the Mayor Magrath Drive and 20 Ave. S, Lethbridge parts of Lethbridge.

Mayor Magrath Drive and 20 Ave. S, Lethbridge: a new cell tower has been placed in West Lethbridge, which provides Rogers wireless service in the ATB Centre — a 42,000 square-foot sporting and recreational complex.

Scott Hill Lake: a more consistent network experience has been added to the Trans-Canada Highway, offering “seamless wireless service” between Banff and Calgary and new coverage extending to Morley and Cheneka.

“Our customers want to be able to connect to the people and things they love, no matter where they are,” said Raj Doshi, executive vice president of wireless services at Rogers Communications in an August 28th, 2017 media release. “That’s why we’re investing to make sure they have worry-free, reliable access to our great-performing network in more places. As communities across the province keep growing, we’re going to continue to invest in improving service across Alberta.”

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

Business

Jul 11, 2017

1:49 PM EDT

Government of Canada to invest $10 million in faster internet for British Columbia, Alberta and M...

News

Jun 6, 2017

7:27 AM EDT

Telus is investing $4.2 billion for improved wireless infrastructure in Alberta

News

Aug 28, 2017

12:20 PM EDT

Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 28 – September 3]

Business

Sep 28, 2016

8:20 AM EDT

Microsoft wants to bring eligible nonprofits onto its cloud service

Comments

  • Pingback: Rogers investing in improved wireless service across Alberta - T4tech()

  • Bill___A

    It is always nice to see improvements. After reading the article, I would have likely suggested the title be something like “Rogers improves Services in couple of places in Alberta.” Unless they are doing significantly more than this, it is difficult to say it is “across Alberta”