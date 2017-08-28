How to watch the NFL in Canada

With the addition of sports streaming platform DAZN, Canadians now have more options for watching the 2017 NFL season in Canada — and also ample opportunity for confusion.
To help clear up that confusion, and with the new season kicking off next month, MobileSyrup has compiled a full range of choices for watching NFL in Canada below.
Streaming through DAZN
DAZN, a privately held British company that is positioning itself as a Netflix-like equivalent to cable for sports fans, announced that it had secured the rights to NFL Game Pass in Canada this July.
Game Pass is the NFL’s dedicated online streaming option for league content, and provides viewers with every live NFL game of the 2017 season — pre-season, regular season, the playoffs and the Super Bowl — including Sunday games previously offered in NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone.
DAZN’s app is available on a wide range of connected devices including Smart TVs, tablets, smartphones and games consoles. NFL fans can purchase DAZN for $20 per month or annually for a limited-time introductory price of $150. For those who just want to test it out, there’s also a 30-day free trial.
DAZN works on iOS and Android on the following browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Edge, Safari.
It also works with the Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV and VIZIO SmartCast, along with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
For more information on DAZN, check here.
On TV through Bell Media channels
While DAZN got the NFL Game Pass, Bell Media announced in June that it had secured a multi-year rights agreement extension of the exclusive Canadian broadcast rights.
Below is a breakdown of the core NFL content Bell will be airing and corresponding channels:
• Thursday Night regular-season games, airing on TSN/CTV Two and RDS
• Sunday at 1pm regular-season games, airing on TSN, CTV and RDS
• Sunday at 4pm regular-season games, airing on TSN, CTV and RDS
• Sunday Night regular-season games, airing on TSN/CTV Two and RDS
• Monday Night regular-season games, airing on TSN and RDS
• All Playoff Games, airing on CTV, with the exception of one game airing on TSN
• The Super Bowl, airing on CTV
The 2017 season will mark the first time that Thursday Night Football will air on TSN and CTV Two.
The Canadian media company also notes that its partnership features “expanded digital opportunities” which include syndication rights for NFL highlights in Canada, as well as expanded footage and programming rights to “further bolster” Bell Media’s non-game NFL-focused content.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., the games are usually broadcast by a combination of CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN (ABC) and NFL’s own network, NFLN. Find further details here.
Additionally, Amazon won the rights to stream 10 Thursday night games for U.S. Prime subscribers.
Through the NFL app
NFL fans can find some video clips and highlights on the NFL’s own app, but livestreaming of content only works through American cable or satellite providers.
The app is available for Android and iOS.
Through Twitter
NFL and Twitter announced a partnership in May 2017 that delivers a 30-minute live digital show airing five days per week that will cover news, game highlights, key storylines, fantasy projections, team power rankings and pre-game updates, among other things. There will also be live pre-game coverage on Twitter and its subsidiary Periscope, along with highlights clips.
The platform will not livestream any games this year, however — in Canada or globally.
Image credit: Paul Cutler via Wikimedia
