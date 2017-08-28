Poll: Will you be buying the Samsung Galaxy Note 8?

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 was officially unveiled last week and many, especially loyal Note users and fans of the Note 7, were happy to hear of its September launch date.
Packed in with a slim build, dual-cameras, S Pen, and a 6.3-inch ‘Infinity Display,’ we are curious if you have or will be buying the new flagship from Samsung? Is the Note 8 what you’ve been waiting for? Is the cost making you think to wait and see what others launch with? Let us know in the comments.
Read our hands-on here with Samsung’s latest phablet here.
