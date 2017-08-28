Facebook will now block ads from publishers who repeatedly share ‘fake news’

Facebook’s war against fake news is ramping up. The social media giant has announced that it will now prevent advertisements from publishers who repeatedly share stories marked as false by third-party fact-checking organizations.
Previously, Facebook didn’t allow advertisers to run ads that link to false stories, with no punitive action taken.
Facebook says the new procedure comes after it discovered instances in which Pages have used Facebook ads to distribute false news stories to larger audiences.
According to Facebook, there are three main ways that Facebook aims to combat fake news:
- Reducing the economic incentives to create false news
- Building products that impede the spread of false news
- Helping people make informed decisions when dealing with false news
