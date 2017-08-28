Best Buy discounts 5TB portable hard drive to $150 and more during VIP sale

On Thursday August 31st, Best Buy is hosting one of its four-times-a-year VIP sales. That day stores will open one hour earlier at 9 a.m., though, as with most sales, the majority of deals on offer are available online, as well.
One of the deals Best Buy is advertising is $200 off MacBook Air laptops.The company is also offering $500 off the regular price of a 65-inch Sony 4K LED Android Smart TV.
If neither of those piqued your interest, the retailer also plans to discount a Seagate 5TB USB 3.0 portable external hard drive to $150. 64GB Lexar S75 USB jump drives will be on sale for $22.99.
Here is a list of the products for people with tech-related interests:
- Microsoft Office Home and Student for $99.99
- $60 Multipack Card for $49 (In-Store Only)
- Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Bundle for $319.99
- GoPro Hero5 Black Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera with 14 piece action camera accessory kit for $549.99
- Nikon Coolpix B700 20.2-megapixel 60x Optical Zoom digital camera for $499.99
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera, with EF-S 18-55mm F/3,5-5.6 DC III Lens Kit, with 58 mm Multi-Coated UV Filter for $439.99
- Fujifilm X-A3 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens Kit – Brown with XC16-50mm F3.5-5.6 II Lens, XC50-230mm f4.5-6.7 OIS Lens with a 6gGB SD Card for $899.99
- Toshiba 49-inch 1080p LED TV for $399.99
- Linksys Velop Wireless AC6600 Mesh Whole Home Wi-Fi System for $499.99
- Logitech Touch Plus Wireless Keyboard for $24.99
- HP 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop with an i5 processor 1TB hard disk-drive with 8GB of RAM for $599.99
- Asus 15.6-inch AMD Quad Core 1TB hard disk-drive with 12GB of RAM for $499.99
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio Portable Bluetooth wireless speaker for $219.99
- Harman Kardon Onyx Mini Portable Bluetooth wireless speaker for $149.99
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection PS4 for $19.99
- Ratchet & Clank for $19.99
- God of War III Remastered for $19.99
- Bloodborne for $19.99
- Last of Us Remastered for $19.99
- PS4 and Xbox One Controller Up to $15 off.
