iOS 11 public beta 7 now available for download

iOS 11 public beta 7 is now available for download, as is developer beta 8.
Apple’s iOS 11 is set to bring with it enhancements for the iPad, such as a redesigned multi-tasking interface, as well as a new customizable Control Center and a feature that prevents your iPhone from joining spotty public Wi-Fi.
iOS 11 beta 8 is currently only available to registered developers, while those interested in the public beta can download it following our handy guide — though it’s important to note that the beta still comes with the standard warning that apps may crash, battery life may drain faster and performance may be sluggish.
The full release of iOS 11 is expected to arrive as soon as early September alongside the company’s next iPhone.
Via: 9to5Mac
