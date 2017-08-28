News
PREVIOUS|

iOS 11 public beta 7 now available for download

Aug 28, 2017

5:27 PM EDT

0 comments

iOS 11 control centre

iOS 11 public beta 7 is now available for download, as is developer beta 8.

Apple’s iOS 11 is set to bring with it enhancements for the iPad, such as a redesigned multi-tasking interface, as well as a new customizable Control Center and a feature that prevents your iPhone from joining spotty public Wi-Fi. 

iOS 11 beta 8 is currently only available to registered developers, while those interested in the public beta can download it following our handy guide — though it’s important to note that the beta still comes with the standard warning that apps may crash, battery life may drain faster and performance may be sluggish.

The full release of iOS 11 is expected to arrive as soon as early September alongside the company’s next iPhone.

Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Aug 24, 2017

8:11 PM EDT

Canadian sports app theScore updates iOS app with major redesign

News

Aug 25, 2017

1:31 PM EDT

Apple’s new iPhone could cost as much as $999 USD

News

Aug 25, 2017

11:39 AM EDT

Apple might be working on a 4K version of Apple TV

News

Jan 6, 2012

2:10 PM EDT

Quad-core processor clues hidden in iOS 5.1 beta, could power next iPad

Comments