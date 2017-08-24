Microsoft says it’s in talks with Sony about Xbox One and PlayStation 4 crossplay

The dream of crossplay — a term used to describe a situation in which gamers on competing console platforms could play online with one another — may come to fruition.
In response to a question from GameReactor related to the possibility of crossplay between the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg said, “Absolutely, yeah. We’re talking to Sony [about crossplay].”
He added, later in the conversation, “we’re talking to them and we’re hopeful that they’ll be supportive of it.”
While Sony has little incentive to support the initiative (with some 33 million units sold, the Xbox One is still a distant second to PlayStation 4, which has sold more than 60 million units globally) crossplay would be a major boon for game communities on both platforms. There are certain games like Titanfall 2 that have small but dedicated player bases that would likely flourish from a merger.
