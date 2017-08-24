The Domino’s Pizza app was recently updated to add support for placing orders on Apple Watch. Users can simply tap their watches’ screens to re-order the Easy Order set in their accounts.
Previously, users could only track Domino’s orders through the Apple Watch.
The Domino’s Pizza on iOS can be downloaded here.
It’s worth noting that Domino’s is currently offering the coupon code 8545 to get 50 percent off an order until September 3rd.
Via: iPhone in Canada
