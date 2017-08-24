News
PREVIOUS|

Domino’s Pizza in Canada now supports placing orders on Apple Watch

Aug 24, 2017

8:59 AM EDT

4 comments

Apple Watch on hand

The Domino’s Pizza app was recently updated to add support for placing orders on Apple Watch. Users can simply tap their watches’ screens to re-order the Easy Order set in their accounts.

Previously, users could only track Domino’s orders through the Apple Watch.

The Domino’s Pizza on iOS can be downloaded here.

It’s worth noting that Domino’s is currently offering the coupon code 8545 to get 50 percent off an order until September 3rd.

Via: iPhone in Canada 

Related Articles

News

May 11, 2017

5:29 PM EDT

Apple Watch can serve as a mini-scanner for heart conditions, says study

News

Jul 11, 2017

11:54 AM EDT

Apple extends first-generation Apple Watch warranty following back cover issue

News

Aug 8, 2017

8:58 AM EDT

Apple Watch Series 3 rumoured to feature design overhaul and LTE connectivity

Comments