Parking payment app HonkMobile expands into Metro Vancouver, joins EasyPark family

North American mobile parking payment app HonkMobile is expanding into the Metro Vancouver area and joining the EasyPark family, according to an August 23rd, 2017 media release.
Drivers in the City of Vancouver will now be able to use the Honk app to reserve parking spots and also pay for more parking time, directly through the app.
Honk users will also receive a $2 credit if they reserve a spot at certain off-street parking lots across Vancouver, including four special event parking lots near the Rogers Arena downtown.
“The addition of Honk’s innovative secure payment system advances our mission of providing safe, clean, friendly and convenient parking for Metro Vancouver drivers,” said Nigel Bullers, CEO of EasyPark, in the same media release.
“This is the next step in our commitment to modernize the parking experience and we’re confident that Honk will serve the needs of our communities.”
EasyPark is a non-profit organization that works with the City of Vancouver to manage and operate a portion of the city’s parking lots.
According to Michael Back, Honk’s founder and CEO, the company joined EasyPark because the two companies “share a common goal of giving customers a great parking experience.”
The Honk app launched at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in 2016.
“We’ve seen tremendous adoption from UBC over the last year, we’re excited to build off this momentum into the ret of Vancouver with Easypark,” said Back.
The Honk mobile app is available in over 150,000 parking lots across North America, including lots in Buffalo and Milwaukee.
