Samsung will announce upcoming Gear S smartwatch next week at IFA

Samsung will announce its upcoming Gear S smartwatch at the IFA conference in Berlin next week, according to DJ Koh, head of Samsung’s mobile division, in an interview with CNBC.
The company announced the Gear S3 and the Gear S2 at IFA in the past years and it looks like 2017 won’t be any different.
Currently, not much is know about the successor to the Gear S3, while the Gear Fit 2 Pro has been topic of headlines within the last couple of weeks. The device, which will presumably be called the Gear S4, is likely to feature Bixby Samsung’s smart assistant, a faster processor, better battery life (compared to the S3), as well as IP68 waterproofing.
There will be more information about the Samsung smartwatch, about the LG V30 and the upcoming Sony devices at IFA next week.
Source: CNBC
