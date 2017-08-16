HBO Spain accidentally releases episode 6 of Game of Thrones season 7

HBO Spain has accidentally released episode 6 of Game of Thrones season 7, called ‘Death is the Enemy.’ The episode was available on the network’s streaming service for an hour before it was eventually removed.
Though I personally haven’t gotten the opportunity to watch the episode yet, Reddit user ‘Kingrdgz’ posted a screenshot of the episode on an online Game of Thrones discussion board.
Yes, Episode 6 of #GameofThrones has leaked, thanks to HBOSpain. Please use caution on social media- spoilers/images are popping up already.
— Watchers on the Wall (@WatchersOTWall) August 16, 2017
Many others shared links and live-streamed the episode, though most of this content has been removed from the internet. However, the episode is still floating around a number of Torrent websites.
Popular Game of Thrones fan site ‘Watcher of the Wall’ is warning people that spoilers stemming from the episode are currently being shared on social media.
So if you’re like me and can’t stand spoilers, you might want to stay in your own little bubble until the episode is officially released later this week.
Last week HBO suffered a security breach, resulting in 1.5 terabytes of data being stolen from the company and a ransom request of somewhere between $6 and $7.5-million.
Comments