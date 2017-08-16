Images of reported Sony Xperia XZ1 leak ahead of reveal

Images of a phone that purports to be the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ1 have leaked courtesy of a Turkish Sony-focused publication called Sony Xperia Ailesi.
The pictures show a device with all the common design characteristics of Sony's singular range of phones. It is all-metal and boxy with rounded sides and relatively chunky bottom and top bezels. The rear camera is tucked up at the top, on the extreme right side, while the rear flash and sensors are set next to it, in the middle, underneath a small vertical antenna line.
The leak also reveals specs -- there's a 5.2-inch HDR display, 'Motion Eye' 19-megapixel rear camera capable of 960fps slow motion and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It will also reportedly feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.
Additionally, the leak notes that the device is IP68 waterproof certified and also comes with S-Force Surround sound for hi-res audio.
The XZ1 is expected to launch at Sony's August 31st show at IFA 2017.
Check out all of the leaked photos below.
Source: Sony Xperia Ailesi
