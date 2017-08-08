News
Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 8 – August 13]

Aug 8, 2017

10:21 AM EDT

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you're in the market to switch carriers, then you'll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup's rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we'll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Speakout

Ongoing

  • Free SIM + $25 Airtime Bonus with $100 Top-up voucher
  • $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase

Bell:

New

  • Min $100 off any smartphone with select smartphone trade-inOngoing

Ongoing

  • Removed $40 Basic Phone plan (MB/SK)
  • $45 Smartphone plan now has 500MB instead of 200MB (MB/SK)

Chatr

New

  • $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan

Cityfone

New

  • 1GB of extra data for selected plans.
  • Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50% for 6 months
  • 10% off BYO

Fido

New

  • Removed Unlimited Talk & Text plan (main regions)
  • 5GB Pulse Data, Talk & Text plan now has 6GB (main regions)
  • 9GB Pulse Data, Talk & Text plan now has 10GB and is $10 cheaper (main regions)
  • 1GB & 2GB plans are not coming with Pulse extras anymore (QC)
  • Plus Tabs have been renamed Small, Medium and Large Tabs

Ongoing

  • Double data on Talk, Text and Data plans (main regions)
  • $5 off for 24 months on 500 MB Bring Your Own Phone or Plus10 Data, Talk and Text plan or on any Talk and Text plan (main regions)

Freedom Mobile

Ongoing

  • Up to $160 Bonus Tab with selected phone with $40+ plans
  • 2GB bonus data with $49 and $59 plans

Koodo Mobile

Ongoing

  • $10 monthly credit when BYOP for 6 months
  • Up to 2GB of bonus data on selected plans
  • Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

Bell MTS

Ongoing

  • Up to $270 off selected phones
  • $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones

PC Mobile

Ongoing

  • $10 monthly credit when BYOP for 6 months with Data Flex (500 mins & Unlimited mins)
  • Bonus points with a 2-year contract
  • Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card

Petro-Canada

Ongoing

  • $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime

Public Mobile

Ongoing

  • 90-day plans: 3GB bonus for 3GB/6GB (3G) data options and 6GB bonus with 12GB (3G) data option.
  • Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

Ongoing

  • $200 off iPhone 6s and more recent models after trade-in credit (in-store) on any 2-year Share Everything plan
  • $100 Google Play credit with the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus on any 2-year plan
  • 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB Share Everything plan (all regions)
  • $10 monthly discount on additional lines with No Tab
  • $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year Tab in MB, QC and SK
  • $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
  • $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)

SaskTel

Ongoing

  • $20 Prepaid bonus
  • $10 off plans with BYO phone

Telus

Ongoing

  • $10/month when adding a family member
  • $40 in activation credits with Prepaid

Videotron

Ongoing

  • Up to 25% off plans with BYO phone

Virgin Mobile

New

  • Removed $10 monthly credit with BYOP for 6 months on selected plans
  • Removed all plans with Unlimited Talk & Pay per Use Data
  • 5GB plans now includes 6GB and 7GB plans now include 10GB and are $5/month cheaper (Silver and Gold) or $10/month cheaper (Platinum)

Ongoing

  • Up to 2GB of bonus data on selected plans (main regions)
  • $30 Credit for online phone activations on a monthly plan with Prepaid

