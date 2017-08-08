As with the start of any month, Google has released its latest Android security update.
If you own a Pixel or older Nexus device, you can get August’s security patch by downloading the corresponding factory image or OTA file to your device. Note that there are multiple files per device, so make to get the right one depending on where you got your smartphone or tablet from.
Both pages include instructions on how to update your device manually. If you don’t feel comfortable flashing your device, the August Android security patch should start rolling out normally within the next couple of days.
According to Google, this latest patch includes a fix for a vulnerability that would have allowed malicious users to gain remote access to Android devices. The company says it has not received any reports of the vulnerability being exploited outside of its labs.
Source: Google
Comments
Pingback: De agosto de seguridad de Android parche, ahora disponible en Nexus y Pixel dispositivos – High Tech Newz()
Pingback: August Android security patch now available on Nexus and Pixel devices | Daily Update()