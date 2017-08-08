Time to be seated and start singing — Carpool Karaoke: The Series is now live on Apple Music. With the premium streaming service, you can watch the premiere episode starring British comedian James Corden sing along with Will Smith in a car ride. The series is inspired by The Late, Late Show segment of the same name, which features celebrities performing karaoke with the Corden while in a car.
The show will air every Tuesday going forward, with future guest appearances including include Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Metallica and more.
Canadians can sign up for a free three month trial here. Otherwise, Apple Music normally costs $10/month CAD for an individual membership or $14.99/month for a family membership (that can be shared between up to six people).
Additionally, in another option offered as of last month, Canadians can also sign up for a one year membership which costs $100 — a savings of $20 when compared to paying monthly. Finally, students are able to get Apple Music at $4.99/month.
