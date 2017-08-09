New Jersey’s Verizon Ventures, a VC arm of Verizon, and R/GA have announced the eight startups that are participating in its Media Tech Venture Studio program in New York City. Among them are two Canadian companies.
Vancouver-based cognitiveVR, which allows brands, marketers, and researchers to extract valuable insights from virtual and augmented reality experiences; and Halifax-based Imposium, a data-driven video rendering platform that enables automated video creation for advertisers, will take part in the 14-week program with six other companies.
Media Tech Venture Studio provides early-stage and growth-stage companies access to mentorship, partnerships, and strategic support from Verizon and R/GA’s networks. Selected companies receive up to $100,000 USD in funding, and have the opportunity to work with Verizon Ventures and Verizon’s digital media businesses on product and technology projects, as well as R/GA’s strategic marketing, consulting, branding, design, and technology teams.
“The program will provide cognitiveVR with direct access to Verizon’s extensive business for work on commercial pilots, alongside the award-winning strategic marketing services being brought to the table by R/GA. We are excited to be a part of the program as we take our experiential analytics technology to market,” said Tony Bevilacqua, founder of cognitiveVR.
On November 9th, selected participants will also have the chance to pitch their companies to a panel of angel investors, venture capitalists, and other industry leaders to attract further funding.
According to Verizon Ventures, other startups selected for the Media Tech Venture Studio specialize in video delivery performance, data analytics, eSports, and video creation and consumption.
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
Comments
Pingback: Vancouver-based cognitiveVR, Halifax-based Imposium selected to join Verizon Ventures’ media tech venture studio | Daily Update()
Pingback: Con base en Vancouver cognitiveVR, Halifax basado en Imposium seleccionada para formar parte de Verizon Ventures’ medios de comunicación empresa de tecnología de estudio – High Tech Newz()