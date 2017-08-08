Instagram currently testing Live video sharing feature

Instagram is allowing users to test out a feature that lets them share live videos together.
When Live videos are being made, simply tap the new icon on the bottom right and tap “Add” to invite any user that is currently watching. Once joined, the screen will split into two, with the friends able to like and comment as usual.
Guests can be removed and replaced at any time or can choose to leave on their own. Live videos can be shared to Stories or discarded once the broadcast has ended.
A “small percentage” of Instagram’s community is involved in the testing, with the feature expected to roll out to all users globally “in the coming months.”
Source: Instagram
