BlackBerry announces new partnership with enterprise messaging app Slack

BlackBerry’s involvement in the AppConfig community has led to a new partnership with enterprise messaging app Slack.
According to a BlackBerry media release, the company plans on integrating its enterprise management software — BlackBerry UEM — with Slack.
“As a recognized leader in mobile application management, BlackBerry’s security expertise ensures you can equip your employees with everything they need to stay connected and productive – without worrying about compromising your data,” reads an excerpt from the release.
The new partnership will allow BlackBerry’s enterprise clients to integrate Slack across a large suite of applications, including BlackBerry Work, more than 80 independent software vendor apps, as well as more than 4,000 custom apps developed through BlackBerry SDKs
In a separate media release on the Slack blog, the company announced three new updates specifically targeted at large businesses like BlackBerry.
Slack’s new updates will bring to its partners increased enterprise mobility management support; directory-synced profiles for more comprehensive corporate directories; and customized default status options to allow employees to better communicate.
BlackBerry joined the AppConfig community in April 2017, as an (EMM) member.
AppConfig is a comprehensive community of EMM partners working together to improve enterprise-level app development.
Source: BlackBerry
