BlackBerry teases expanded availability of Limited Edition Black KEYone

BlackBerry Mobile might be planning on bringing the Limited Edition Black KEYone to markets outside of India.
In a tweet sent out earlier today, the company shared a teaser video that shows KEYone branding and various images of black paint.
The tweet also references map coordinates that point to the Messe Berlini — the site of this year’s IFA Berlin conference.
Together, the two clues strongly suggest BlackBerry Mobile will announce broader KEYone availability.
Besides a new coat of paint, the Limited Edition Black KEYone features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is an improvement over the original KEYone’s 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
