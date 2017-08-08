Apple Watch Series 3 rumoured to feature design overhaul and LTE connectivity

If you’re growing weary of the Apple Watch’s current design, an aesthetic that has remained nearly identical between Series 1 and Series 2 iterations, you’ll likely be pleased to find out that the latest rumours indicate the next version of Apple’s wearable is set to incorporate a complete design overhaul.
Along with a new design — which we unfortunately don’t know much about yet — the Series 3 is also rumoured to feature LTE connectivity, allowing it to operate independently from the iPhone, according to a report from Bloomberg.
The new version of the Apple Watch is expected to release towards the end of 2017, though some rumours indicate the watch’s release could be pushed back to 2018.
Through built-in cellular support, the new version of the Apple Watch would be capable of making calls, sending messages, requesting an Uber, using map apps and streaming songs, all without the requirement of being tethered to an iPhone.
A major concern surrounding the Apple Watch is battery life given its rumoured LTE functionality; as of right now, it’s unclear if Apple has found a way to circumvent this problem.
It’s expected that when the smartwatch does release, it will likely launch with watchOS 4, the latest version of Apple’s wearable operating system set to launch this fall.
Source: Bloomberg
