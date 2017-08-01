RBC now lets you make bill payments with Siri

Thanks to a new update to RBC’s mobile app, Royal Bank of Canada customers are now able to ask Siri to pay their bills via voice commands with the iPhone and iPad, a first in Canada, according to the financial institution.
RBC has also added the ability to make Interac e-Transfer payments within iMessage, allowing users to send money without leaving a chat window.
“By offering bill payments through Siri and P2P transfers through iMessage, we’re providing more convenient solutions to support our client’s payment needs,” said Sean Amato-Gauci, executive vice-president of cards, payments and banking at RBC, in a statement to MobileSyrup.
“Our clients are avid users of Interac e-Transfer payments, and embraced our launch of money transfers using Siri earlier this year. By giving clients the ability to seamlessly and conveniently bank using voice commands, we’re delivering simple and innovative solutions.”
RBC says that after giving Siri voice command, users then need to confirm the name of the recipient in their payee list before the mobile app will automatically debit the user’s account and push the payment through.
Sending iMessage Interac e-transfers is performed by typing the amount of money you want to transfer via a conversation window, and then authenticating the transaction with Touch ID.
RBC’s mobile banking app is available in the iOS App Store.
Comments