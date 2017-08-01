News
Latest Humble Mobile Bundle brings 9 great Android puzzle games together

$29 worth of great puzzle games can be yours for as little as $6 USD

Aug 1, 2017

12:10 PM EDT

2 comments

Humble Mobile Bundle

Humble Bundle has launched its latest Android game bundle.

This time around, the group has put together $29 USD worth of some excellent puzzle games.

If you haven’t taken part in a Humble Bundle before, it’s essentially a tiered pay-what-you-want offering. Paying more than $1 unlocks three games, while paying $5 unlocks six games and paying more than the current average ($5.66 USD at the time of this article), unlocks all nine games on offer.

Highlights here include Mini Metro, Deus Ex GO, A Good Snowman is Hard to Build and Concrete Jungle.

As with every past Humble Bundle, consumers can decide how their payment is split between each game’s developer, charity and Humble Bundle itself.

Source: Humble Bundle

