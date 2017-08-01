Apple Pay is now available to National Bank Mastercard holders

National Bank Mastercard holders can now use Apple Pay for mobile payments, the bank has announced.
“We’re very proud to add Apple Pay to our mobile payment solutions. We know our clients will enjoy using Apple Pay as it makes transactions simple and secure. It’s easy to track your daily expenses in real time,” said Lionel Pimpin, senior vice-president of digital channels at National Bank in a press statement.
Addressing a perceived issue put forward by many Canadians, the bank assures customers that the platform is secure.
“When you use a National Bank Mastercard credit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers,” states the release.
“Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.”
Apple Pay is currently available with most American Express, Interac, Mastercard and Visa cards at BMO, ATB Financial, CIBC, Canadian Tire, Desjardins, PC Financial, RBC, Scotiabank, Tangerine and TD.
Source: National Bank
