Bell has started to push a new over-the-air update to Galaxy Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices on its network.
Besides including the usual monthly Android security patch, the update adds a new navigation bar tweak that Samsung had begun to roll out to S8 devices in other regions.
After installing the update, Galaxy S8 users will see a small circle icon to the left of their phone’s on-screen navigation bar. Tapping the icon hides the navigation bar, allowing users to see more of the screen. The bar can be resurfaced by swiping up from the bottom of the screen.
Have you received this update on your Galaxy S8? Tell us in the comment section.
Bottom two screenshots courtesy of Android Police, top screenshot submitted by a MobileSyrup reader.
Update 31/07/17: Based on reader comments, it appears the navigation tweak is rolling out to Galaxy S8 devices on Bell, Virgin Mobile, Rogers, Fido and Eastlink. If the Samsung’s latest update hasn’t been pushed to your S8 yet, open Android’s systems settings menu and prompt the device to manually check for an update.
Comments
Pingback: Latest Bell Galaxy S8 update adds navigation bar tweak | Daily Update()
Pingback: Última Campana Galaxy S8 actualización agrega la barra de navegación tweak – High Tech Newz()