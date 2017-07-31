News
Latest Bell Galaxy S8 update adds navigation bar tweak (update)

Jul 31, 2017

10:24 AM EDT

10 comments

Samsung Galaxy S8 in hand

Bell has started to push a new over-the-air update to Galaxy Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices on its network.

Galaxy S8 OTA

Besides including the usual monthly Android security patch, the update adds a new navigation bar tweak that Samsung had begun to roll out to S8 devices in other regions.

After installing the update, Galaxy S8 users will see a small circle icon to the left of their phone’s on-screen navigation bar. Tapping the icon hides the navigation bar, allowing users to see more of the screen. The bar can be resurfaced by swiping up from the bottom of the screen.

Have you received this update on your Galaxy S8? Tell us in the comment section.

Bottom two screenshots courtesy of Android Police, top screenshot submitted by a MobileSyrup reader.

Update 31/07/17: Based on reader comments, it appears the navigation tweak is rolling out to Galaxy S8 devices on Bell, Virgin Mobile, Rogers, Fido and Eastlink. If the Samsung’s latest update hasn’t been pushed to your S8 yet, open Android’s systems settings menu and prompt the device to manually check for an update.

Comments

  • Lexcyn

    I just got the update on a Telus S8+ (on the Public Mobile network).

  • Renault Cartier

    I received it in the early morning on my S8+ with Rogers.

  • trolltinder

    Just received the update this morning on my unlocked Galaxy S8 on Virgin Mobile Canada.

  • Tyler Hardeman

    I have the factory unlocked version of the phone, bought from a Samsung Store, that is on the Bell network, currently downloading the update.

  • dave

    Downloading now on Eastlink…

  • Dimitri

    Received the updated this morning. It seems like they removed the color option on the nagivation bar tweak they had before.

  • Doctor_Blackson

    Just got this update on Rogers Galaxy S8+

  • Mike Baughan

    Got it on my S8 on freedom too.