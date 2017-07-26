Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition patch adds 1080p support

Two months after its release, the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft is getting a visual upgrade.
According to the patch notes for the most recent update, Minecraft on Switch will now be able to output 1080p resolution when the console is in docked mode.
Previously, the game was only playable in 720p, regardless of whether the system was in docked or portable mode.
The patch also includes a number of other tweaks, including a variety of bug fixes and the addition of the free Glide track, Canyon. The full patch notes can be found here.
The Switch Edition costs $30 CAD and includes all of the content found in the other versions of the game, as well as some Nintendo-exclusive content, such as Super Mario-themed costumes.
Image credit: YouTube – Tripolar
Via: IGN
Comments