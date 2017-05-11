Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition is available starting tonight

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition goes live on the eShop today at 6pm P.T./9pm E.T.
The Switch version of Minecraft will include the same content as the standard versions of the game and support split-screen and online multiplayer.
Also included in the Switch version:
- two “Battle & Beasts” skin packs that let you transform your stock character into a wide assortment of people and animals
- the “Super Mario Mash-Up Pack,” previously a Wii U exclusive, which lets players dress up as classic Mario characters
- textures for Candy, Cartoon, Chinese Mythology, City, Fantasy, Festive, Greek Mythology, Halloween 2015, and Natural looks
- “Battle” and “Tumble” mini-games
Minecraft is currently also available on just about every modern platform imaginable, from Switch competitors PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to iOS and Android devices.
A Canadian price for Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition hasn’t been confirmed, but it will cost $30 USD, which is approximately $41 CAD.
If you do head to the eShop tonight to download the game, know that you’ll now be able to store your credit card information, allowing for simpler future purchases.
And if Minecraft doesn’t do it for you, stay tuned for Nintendo to show off more Switch games at its E3 presentation next month.
Image credit: YouTube – Tripolar
