Live sports streaming service DAZN launches in Canada with NFL Game Pass

Jul 20, 2017

10:21 AM EDT

17 comments

dazn

Live sports streaming app Dazn today announced that it has obtained exclusive Canadian rights to NFL Game Pass, which includes access to all live pre-season, regular season and postseason NFL games, as well as NFL Network programming.

The service, which just launched Canada, is priced at $20 per month with the first 30 days free to all subscribers. In addition, DAZN is offering a full year of its service for a special introductory $150 annual price.

“We know that Canada is home to many NFL fans and we’re excited to transform the way they experience the NFL and other live sports”, said James Rushton, the CEO of DAZN, in a statement issued to MobileSyrup. “After successfully launching in four countries around the world, we are thrilled to bring DAZN to Canada where fans are so passionate and sport is a way of life.”

Without going into specifics, DAZN says Canadians will be able to watch content from other top leagues and competitions. In Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan, the four other countries where the service is available, subscribers can watch Premier League and LaLiga soccer games, as well as ATP Tennis matches, among other sporting events.

DAZN is available to download on iOS, Android, Smart TVs and game consoles.

Source: DAZN

Comments

  • Patrick Cuyegkeng

    Their website is down, so I can’t see what other sports this service offers that might interest me. I currently get NFL GamePass by bouncing through a VPN out to Europe, but if this service works reliably, it would be a cheaper option.

    • The website is now opening but they don’t have Canada as the billing country in the credit card payments. In their app screenshots I can see soccer, NBA, NFL, MLB, tennis etc. And the ability to watch on 2 devices at the same time is a plus in my book.

    • Patrick Cuyegkeng

      NFL + NBA, with good reliability and quality would have me over in a heartbeat. MLB and other sports are just a bonus. IIRC, the NBA has one of the worst streaming packages around, at least in Canada (can’t watch local games? WTF?). The NFL’s is only good if you bounce through a country that they don’t blackout national games on, but is kind of expensive for effectively something you watch only 1-2 times per week, for 5 months. MLB has the best service of all first-party league streaming services.

      Will definitely give DAZN’s trial a shot when it’s available.

    • ticky13

      I doubt they are offering any other sports besides NFL at the moment in Canada. The other sports on their website are offering in other countries.

  • Mortiferous

    Cheaper than the NFL Gamepass previously offered plus no blackouts? Additional access to other sports? Yes please, sign me up. Looking forward to this.

  • seinfeldand24

    What game consoles is this app on?

    • ticky13

      Xbox One, according to their website.

  • Nexzen

    NBA next common

  • Matthew

    Does it give Redzone access?

    • ticky13

      Yes, as per their press release.

  • shamsul haque

    • ticky13

      Why would they give it away for free when thousands of people are willing to pay for it?

