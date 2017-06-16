Business
Bell registers ‘SmartDrive’ trademark for connectivity in your car

Jun 16, 2017

hyundai bluelink

It looks like Bell is getting serious about expanding its reach past smartphones and into the Internet of Things (IoT) space.

Bell, in partnership with Hyundai AutoEver Telematics America (HATA), recently announced plans to bring wireless service to select 2018 Hyundai and Kia cars, SUVs and crossovers.

In a filing with CIPO (Canadian Intellectual Property Office), Bell has registered the trademark for ‘SmartDrive’ for use in Canada. The filing date is May 31st and formalized on June 8th.

The description states, “Telecommunication services for vehicles, namely, providing Internet access via wireless networks; Telematic in-vehicle communication service providing wireless vehicle navigation and tracking,” and “Automobile diagnostic services.”

There is a possibility that Bell will brand its HATA in-car solution as ‘SmartDrive,’ or it could be a completely new service offering.

Regardless, Bell’s IoT strategy will see significant moves in 2017.

Source: CIPO

Comments

  • Graham Fluet

    So… a universal OnStar?

    • Victor Creed

      Kind of, but limited to 150MB of data per month

    • Graham Fluet

      Eh, I’m not going to get Slacker on it but it’ll do.

  • DownwithRobellus

    Honestly who would sign up for this garbage? Is it not enough to use your smart phone with Apple Carplay or Android Auto?

    Okay fine let’s say you don’t have a smart phone but then you better make sure you stay within your data cap or Bell might just take your car away.