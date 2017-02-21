While many Canadians are waiting for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S8, the company will first release the 5.2-inch Galaxy A5.
Samsung hasn’t announced when it plans to release the A5 in Canada. However, an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup reveals the A5 will cost $499.99 off contract. It’s expected that the handset will be available at several Canadian carriers, including Bell, Telus, Rogers and each carrier’s associated sub-brands.
Here are the complete specs of the A5 and we’ll update you once we learn more.
