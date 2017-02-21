News
Samsung Galaxy A5 will retail for $500 in Canada

Feb 21, 2017

2:23 PM EDT

27 comments

Samsung Galaxy A5

While many Canadians are waiting for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S8, the company will first release the 5.2-inch Galaxy A5.

Samsung hasn’t announced when it plans to release the A5 in Canada. However, an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup reveals the A5 will cost $499.99 off contract. It’s expected that the handset will be available at several Canadian carriers, including Bell, Telus, Rogers and each carrier’s associated sub-brands.

Here are the complete specs of the A5 and we’ll update you once we learn more.

Comments

  • Techguru86

    Freedom is supposed to carry it too

    • Torontonian

      I was wondering about that, Not Satisfied With Freedom’s Two LTE Device Options, I’ll Definitely Get This Phone If They Offer It Though.

    • specialk2000

      Wonder if it will be Band 66 compatible?

    • Torontonian

      I Hope It Is, I Feel To Message Freedom Mobile To Find Out lol

    • Techguru86

      V20 has amazing headphone audio capabilities, and 64gb expandable and removable battery. The only downfall is the lowlight

    • Torontonian

      Looks like a really good phone, i think it’s like $799 no tab and $699 on a tab with Freedom Mobile, i could pay that much for a phone but Refuse to lol, only Interested in this phone because of price and it seems to have everything i need minus the size.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    These are decent for people on cheaper plans that don’t include subsidized phones.

    Even the cheaper J3 is a pretty snappy little 5″ phone for $200.

  • MrQ

    Good specs, but the price seems a bit high. $400 would have been the right price for this. Hopefully it drops soon after release

    • rgl168

      My thoughts exactly – I was hoping $400 as well (in addition of Nougat by default instead of Marshallow).

  • Leif Shantz

    Why would anyone get this phone while for $20 more than it’s retail price, they can get a ZTE Axon 7 with Snapdragon 820, 5.5″ QHD AMOLED display, 20 MP camera, dual Dolby stereo speakers, 3250 mAh battery, and is Android 7.0 Nougat upgradable!
    (From a ZTE Axon 7 owner, it’s a pretty sweet phone)

    • Word

      Not that I’m a huge Touchwiz fan(or whatever Samsung’s UX is called these days), but the thing that keeps me away from the Axon 7 is how negative the reviews have been regarding the software. If it had been truly stock I would have been all over that 100%. And to actually answer your question, most people in Canada still head in to their local respective carrier for a phone. Not so much mobilesyrup readers, the rest of them. Although I had a chuckle when I was at work the other day (Rogers dealer) and a kid asked me to set him up with a Oneplus 3.

    • Faiz Imam

      I refuse to get a phone bigger than 5.2″. I can’t stand the size. This is the best phone in that category I’ve yet seen. Decent price.

    • Max

      I too like smaller. I’m waiting for the A3

    • Techguru86

      This phone’s software is horrible, just as bad as ZTE

    • MrQ

      Touchwiz definitely has less software bugs than ZTE

    • southerndinner

      Probably because ZTE is complete garbage.

    • rgl168

      Looking at the way they screwed up the Kickstarter project, I would not be considering a ZTE device in the near future.

  • canucks4life

    I like it very Galaxy S6ish for $250 less…also appears to have IP68.

  • southerndinner

    That’s about $100-150 less than I expected. I anticipate I’ll sell a lot of these, the S5 Neo is 550 and is easily the best selling phone at my store so I imagine this will be that much better.

    • MrQ

      Which carrier is this? 550 is too much for S5neo. Koodo dropped the S6 to $360 last year

  • Zach Gilbert

    @yuprules:disqus that’s the old A5, this is the 2017 model. Same name, new device.

  • MrQ

    That’s the old Galaxy A5

  • Max

    That’s last year’s

  • Badwithnames14

    Looks interesting, but I wonder what the chances FM radio being included, since as far as I can tell Samsung went F you to Canadians when they software enabled it on the US S7s. Like even if there isn’t a preloaded app the ablity to use something like Next Radio would be awesome. Otherwise I guess my next phone will likely be one of the Motorola Gs

